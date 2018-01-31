NEW DELHI: Rising crude oil prices over the last quarter saw state-run oil major Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) booking a two-fold jump in net profits as inventory gains soared. Net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 stood at Rs 7,883.22 crore, up 97.33 per cent from the Rs 3,994.91 crore posted for the corresponding period of last year.

Global crude oil rates have surged continuously over the last half a year with Brent crude prices rising by 55.78 per cent - between June 22, 2017 ($44.82) and January 12 ($69.82). The sharp rise have resulted in substantial inventory gains for IOCL. During the quarter, gains have been led by an 18 percent increase in the price of Brent crude.

According to A.K. Sharma, director (finance), the company has posted an inventory gain of Rs 6,301 crore on crude and refined products in the quarter compared to Rs 3,051 crore last financial year. Excluding inventory gains, the company posted a gross refining margin of $7.42 per barrel for the quarter compared to $5.10 per barrel a year ago.

Average gross refining margins (GRM) also widened to $8.28 per barrel during the nine-months ended December up from $7.36 per barrel in the year-ago period. Shares of IOCL closed the day up by 4.2 percent.