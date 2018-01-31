MUMBAI: The country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), on Tuesday raised its bulk deposit rates by 75-140 basis points with immediate effect.

All deposits above Rs 1 crore are categorised as bulk deposits. Generally, corporates are known for parking funds under bulk deposits and as per estimates, deposits above Rs 1 crore comprise over 30 per cent of all bank deposits.

According to P K Gupta, MD, SBI, the move to increase rates was to align the bank’s retail bulk deposit rates with that of industry peers. However, the share of bulk deposits in SBI’s total deposits is small.

Tuesday’s rate hike is the second in two months and comes in the backdrop of RBI’s neutral policy rate stance, with the likelihood of rate tightening appearing firm, should inflation inch up. In November, SBI increased bulk deposit rates by 100 bps or 1 per cent.

The bank’s Asset Liability Committee, however, refused to tinker with the rates of other term deposit rates, which comprise a significant chunk of total deposits. Currently, for deposits maturing between 2 and 10 years, the bank offers an interest rate of 6 per cent. For short-term deposits maturing in less than two years, the interest rate stands at 6.25 per cent for general public.

What are bulk deposits?

