NEW DELHI: A day after SpiceJet announced that it would launch 20 new non-stop flights on domestic routes, the airline’s share price jumped 4.27 per cent to hit a high of Rs 126.90 on the BSE. It extended the gains and closed the day 4.93 per cent up at Rs 127.70. The low-budget carrier is slated to start direct flights from February 11 on routes that will mostly strengthen its network in south India.

SpiceJet said the new flights would operate on all days except Tuesdays. The key routes include Bengaluru-Rajahmundry, Chennai-Mangaluru, Guwahati-Chennai and Bengaluru–Tirupati.

Announcing the introduction of new flights on Monday, the airline issued a statement saying, “With this, the airline also strengthens its network across South with 18 new flights. Out of these, 10 will be catering to the popular tourist destinations in the state of Andhra Pradesh. SpiceJet will also become the only carrier to operate between Kolkata and Jabalpur and Bengaluru and Puducherry with daily direct flights.”

The airline said the company would further connect non-metro destinations this year. “Enhanced connectivity remains at the core of SpiceJet and we aim to further expand our network by connecting more non-metro destinations with metro destinations in the current year,” said Shilpa Bhatia, chief sales & revenue officer, SpiceJet.