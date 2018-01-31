CHENNAI: Sundaram Fasteners, part of the $7.2-billion TVS group, on Tuesday reported a 21.7 per cent increase in its third-quarter net profit at Rs 91.66 crore against Rs 75.34 crore in the year-ago period.

For the nine-month period of April-December 2017, it posted a 19.5 per cent growth in profit at Rs 272.26 crore compared to Rs 227.82 crore during the corresponding year-ago quarter.

Revenue from operations (net of excise duty) for the reporting quarter stood at Rs 848.13 crore against Rs 707.23 crore in the year-ago period, an increase of 20 per cent.

The figure for the nine months ended December 31, 2017 was Rs 2,450.67 crore against Rs 2,155.32 crore in the previous year - a rise of 13.7 per cent. S Meenakshisundaram, chief financial officer of the Chennai-based firm, attributed the better performance in the quarter to a combination of factors — higher demand from both domestic and export markets, higher revenue from operations and reduction in borrowing costs.

“There has been an increase in raw material costs, but the reduction in interest rates offset the impact,” he told Express. While Sundaram declined to give a guidance for the next quarter, he said the company is bullish on export demand from traditional markets led by the US.