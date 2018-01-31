Online Food Delivery Apps have become an essential part of our daily life. These apps offer great features which actually enhance our food buying experience. We can look at all the nearby restaurants in minutes, read customers reviews and save a lot of time as well.

At the moment, there are a lot of food delivery apps working in India. We have curated a list of 5 best Food Apps in the country, which have been trusted by thousands of users and provide you the best experience. So, let us know which are these apps and why they are the best: -

Food Panda

Food Panda (officially spelt as foodpanda) is a global food delivery app that operates in more than 50 countries and hence is the largest food delivery service in the world. Food Panda India app has more than 1 million downloads on Google Play Store and has maintained a rating of 4.1 so far.

Why Food Panda?

Food Panda works in more than 100 cities of the country and delivers food from all kinds of restaurants around you. From Burger to Biryani, from Italian to Chinese, Food Panda has it all. Doesn’t matter what’s the time or where you are, Food Panda is always there to serve you.

The best part about Food Panda is its express delivery system. It guarantees every order delivery in just 45 minutes, and in case your order is late, it will give you a complete 100% cashback on your order. With Food Panda, you are never limited to any selected type of dishes, as you can customize your dishes on the app itself, just like you do in the restaurant. So why wait, download food panda and enjoy the best food around you.

Zomato

Zomato is another India-based restaurant search and food delivery app that started in 2008. The app currently works in 24 countries and has more than 10 Million downloads on the Google Play Store. Zomato is the most popular food delivery app in the country and is rated 4.3 on the play store, with close to 3 lakh people reviewing the app.

Benefits of Zomato?

Zomato is the most trusted food delivery app as it provides a comprehensive list of features. You can search all the restaurants around you; view menu, reviews, pictures of restaurants; browse theme-based lists; create your own collection & share with people; have bookmarks, map view; and can also book tables in some selected restaurants using the app only. Not only this, it has also launches its premium service with the Zomato Gold Membership, offering exclusive dining facilities and services from top-rated restaurants to its customers.

Swiggy

Swiggy is a food delivery service that started in 2014 and has become one of the most favorite food delivery apps of the country. Swiggy app has more than 5 Million downloads and has been reviewed by almost 1.5 lakh people on the Google Play Store. Its quality can be determined by the fact that Swiggy has an impressive rating of 4.2 out of 5 on the Google Play Store.

Why Choose Swiggy?

The best thing about this app is that it lets you have live tracking of your order, so you exactly know that when your order is going to arrive. Along with this, there are always some Swiggy Coupons available that provides another reason to order online via them as these offers allow the users to save up to, as much as 50% on their respective orders.

Swiggy lets you order food from almost all the nearby restaurants around you, be it Dominos, KFC, CCD, Subway or any other. It features a very neat and clean user interface that lets you order food with ease. You can order food in any quantity as it does not have any minimum order value.

Uber Eats

Uber Eats is another big player is the food delivery business in India, and is launched by the popular ride hailing start up Uber. Uber Eats also has more than 10 million global downloads on Google Play Store and has a rating of 4.2. Uber Eats has a very simple and fast user interface which makes food ordering a seamless experience.

Specialty?

Uber Eats currently works in Bangalore, New Delhi and Mumbai in India and claims deliveries within 30 minutes. One can just enter his/her location and will get suggestions about the best food available nearby. The best factor about Uber Eats is it quality of service, just like the Uber Ride service. After you order your food, Uber Eats tells you the price including taxes and the estimated time of delivery as well.

On the app, you can make your payments with the Uber account and do not need any separate account. However, you still have the option of paying through your credit card as well.

FreshMenu

FreshMenu is another Indian Food Delivery startup, and was started in 2014. It is a relatively new player in the market and is getting good responses. The Freshmenu app has been downloaded more than 5 lakh times on the Google Play Store and has a current rating of 4.3.

What’s Unique?

What makes FreshMenu unique is that it has its own kitchen that are known for quality and unique cuisines, rather than having every other dish on its platform. FreshMenu ensures that the food you are ordering and eating through it is fresh and healthy. Thus, it is like a virtual kitchen or you can say it is an online restaurant for you.

FreshMenu started its operations is Bengaluru and now operates in New Delhi, Mumbai and Gurugram. FreshMenu is a perfect app if you want to try something different and healthy to eat. It is gaining a lot of popularity is definitely worth downloading.

Final Words:

Apart from these, there are many other apps like Faason, JustEat and Food Mingo that also offer similar services. As we have talked earlier as well, these apps have now become an essential part of our lifestyle and do offer an important functionality. Just try these apps and you will understand why these are so popular.