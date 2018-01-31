Venu Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing director of TVS motors, at the launch of TVS Apache 200 and TVS Victor in Chennai. (File Photo | EPS)

CHENNAI: Chennai-based two-wheeler maker TVS Motor on Tuesday reported a 16.34 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit at Rs 154.35 crore for the quarter ended December driven by robust sales growth.

Profit for the corresponding quarter was at Rs 132.67 crore. Sales stood at Rs 3,684.95 crore for the period, up 23.5 per cent from Rs 2,983.38 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations was at Rs 3,684.95 crore during the quarter under review. In the same quarter in the previous fiscal, the figure stood at Rs 3,239.55 crore.

The company said its revenue from operations for the third quarter is net of GST but in the comparable period in the previous year, it was inclusive of excise duty.

Hence, the two figures are not comparable. TVS registered a 15 per cent volume growth led by a strong rise in scooters and three-wheelers. During the quarter ended December 2017, overall two-wheeler sales, including exports, grew 13.8 per cent to 7.99 lakh units from 7.03 lakh units in the year-ago period.

Motorcycle sales were up 26.7 per cent to 3.14 lakh units in the third quarter compared with 2.48 lakh units in the same period last fiscal. Scooter sales also increased to 2.69 lakh units from 2.21 lakh units in the same period last fiscal, a growth of 21.6 per cent.

Three-wheeler sales posted a growth of 67.7 per cent to 26,968 units in the quarter under review. Total exports of two and three-wheelers in the third quarter stood at 1.40 lakh units against 99,000 units in the year-ago period.