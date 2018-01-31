NEW DELHI: Ride-hailing app Uber on Tuesday launched "UberBAZAAR" for its driver partners that will give access to facilities like car maintenance workshops, fuel cards and tyre manufacturers.



"UberBAZAAR" is currently live in 11 cities.



"We have set up 'UberBAZAAR' for various requirements and needs. We expect this programme to be a springboard to improve the driving experience and impact the lives of our driver partners," Pradeep Parameswaran, Head of Central Operations, Uber India, said in a statement.



As a precursor, the company organised free health camps and eye check-ups with over 10,000 participants across the 11 cities.



In August last year, Uber rolled out India's first ridesharing insurance programme in partnership with ICICI Lombard General Insurance.



The policy provides driver partners with free coverage for accidental death and disablement, hospitalisation and outpatient medical treatment in case of an accident while online on the Uber app and are available for trip requests, en route or on a trip with Uber, the company added.

