NEW DELHI: Global spirits company Bacardi on Wednesday announced Vijay S. Subramaniam as its new Managing Director for Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

"Effective immediately, Subramaniam is responsible for leading commercial operations in the region for the company's portfolio of premium spirits," the company said in statement. Subramaniam will be based in Dubai, it added.

Subramaniam has served the company for 13 years as Managing Director for its operations in India, and recently also started leading the operations in the Middle East, it said.

The company also announced that Sanjit Randhawa would be the Managing Director for India along with the operations in Southeast Asian region, which he took over recently.