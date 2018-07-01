GST collections rise to Rs 95,610 crore in June: Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections maintained the momentum as Rs 96,483 crore was collected in July, marginally high from Rs 95,610 crore in June. However, experts fear the rate cut on 88 items last month may impact the growth.

Ever since posting higher-than-expected Rs 1.03 crore revenue in April this year, there has been a steady rise in the GST collection. “This is broadly on expected lines. The total number of GSTR-3B returns filed for the month of July is 66 lakh compared to GSTR-3B returns filed for the month of June (64.69 lakh),” a Finance Ministry statement said.

The government collected Rs 15,877 crore under Central GST and Rs22,293 crore under State GST. Collections under Integrated GST amounted to Rs49,951 crore, which also includes Rs 24,852 crore collected on imports. Cess amounted to Rs8,362 crore, including Rs794 crore collected on imports.

Also, Rs3,899 crore has been released to states as GST compensation for April-May 2018.

However, experts feel that GST collections may decline in the coming months. As the government cut GST on 90-odd items in last GST Council meeting, it is yet to be seen how it is going to impact the GST collection in the next few months.