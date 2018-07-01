Home Business

GST collections rise to Rs 95,610 crore in June: Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia

In April 2018, the collections from Goods and Services Tax (GST) were over Rs 1.03 lakh crore.

Published: 01st July 2018 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections maintained the momentum as Rs 96,483 crore was collected in July, marginally high from Rs 95,610 crore in June. However, experts fear the rate cut on 88 items last month may impact the growth.

Ever since posting higher-than-expected Rs 1.03 crore revenue in April this year, there has been a steady rise in the GST collection. “This is broadly on expected lines. The total number of GSTR-3B returns filed for the month of July is 66 lakh compared to GSTR-3B returns filed for the month of June (64.69 lakh),” a Finance Ministry statement said.

The government collected Rs 15,877 crore under Central GST and Rs22,293 crore under State GST. Collections under Integrated GST amounted to Rs49,951 crore, which also includes Rs 24,852 crore collected on imports. Cess amounted to Rs8,362 crore, including Rs794 crore collected on imports.

Also, Rs3,899 crore has been released to states as GST compensation for April-May 2018.
However, experts feel that GST collections may decline in the coming months. As the government cut GST on 90-odd items in last GST Council meeting, it is yet to be seen how it is going to impact the GST collection in the next few months. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
GST Goods and Service Tax

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century