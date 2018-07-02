Home Business

Saraswati Prasad assumes charge as SAIL CMD

Senior bureaucrat Saraswati Prasad has taken over the additional charge as chairman and managing director of steel PSU SAIL, the company said today.

An advertisement of Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) at a street in New Delhi. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior bureaucrat Saraswati Prasad has taken over the additional charge as chairman and managing director of steel PSU SAIL, the company said today.

"Saraswati Prasad, Special Secretary and Financial Advisor, Ministry of Steel, has taken over the additional charge of the post of Chairman and MD of SAIL on July 1, 2018," it said in a BSE filing.

Prasad succeeds P K Singh who retired on Saturday.

"P K Singh has ceased to be the Chairman & MD of SAIL with effect from June 30, 2018," the filing said.

The government headhunter PESB had earlier recommended the name of Anil Kumar Chaudhary for the top post of SAIL.

Chaudhary is the director finance of the country's largest steel maker.

