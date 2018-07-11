Home Business

Helmet manufacturer Steelbird Hi-Tech India ties up with American counterpart Blauer HT

As part of the exclusive tie-up, the Indian firm would be able to manufacture and supply Blauer HT helmets to FGF Industry Srl for worldwide distribution.

Published: 11th July 2018 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2018 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

Steelbird Hi-Tech India today said it has tied up with Blauer HT, a leading helmet brand in America and Europe (Screengrab | FB)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Helmet manufacturer Steelbird Hi-Tech India today said it has tied up with Blauer HT, a leading helmet brand in America and Europe.

As part of the exclusive tie-up, the Indian firm would be able to manufacture and supply Blauer HT helmets to FGF Industry Srl for worldwide distribution.

For the Indian market, Steelbird would be the sole entity for marketing the Blauer HT helmets. It plans to introduce the brand in Indian market by early next year.

The brand Blauer HT is owned by Blauer World Fashion Srl and is exclusively licensed to FGF Industry Srl engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of helmets, clothing apparels, sneakers and accessories in Italy and exporting the same to Europe and America.

"With the exclusive tie-up, Steelbird will be manufacturing and supplying Blauer HT Helmets to FGF Industry Srl for worldwide distribution except for India," Steelbird Group Managing Director Rajeev Kapur said in a statement.

The company also plans to import and distribute clothing apparels, sneakers and accessories from Blauer HT for the Indian market.

"There is a lot of demand for these categories and through our association, we will be able to offer product of European standards," Kapur said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Helmet manufacturer Steelbird Hi-Tech India Blauer HT helmets

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Bhavik jain
    Very nice congratulations steelbird team
    4 months ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp