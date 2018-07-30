Home Business

Government appoints consultant for Delhi-Katra Expressway project report

The expressway will connect Delhi to Katra via Amritsar with the approximate length of 600 km, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Mansukh L Mandaviya told Rajya Sabha in a written repl

Published: 30th July 2018 05:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2018 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

EPS file image of an Expressway used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A consultant has been appointed for preparing a detailed project report for the proposed 600 km Delhi-Katra expressway, Parliament was informed today.

The expressway will connect Delhi to Katra via Amritsar with the approximate length of 600 km, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Mansukh L Mandaviya told Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

"Government of India has approved the expressway project from Delhi to Katra via Amritsar under Bharatmala Pariyojna Phase 1.

Accordingly, the consultant for preparation of detailed project report (DPR) of the project has been appointed and contract agreement has been signed," he said, without sharing the name of the entity.

He said the DPR consultant has been given 10 months to prepare the report.

The feasibility study of the project is under progress, the inception report and quality assurance plan have been finalised, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi-Katra expressway

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp