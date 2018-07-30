Government appoints consultant for Delhi-Katra Expressway project report

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A consultant has been appointed for preparing a detailed project report for the proposed 600 km Delhi-Katra expressway, Parliament was informed today.

The expressway will connect Delhi to Katra via Amritsar with the approximate length of 600 km, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Mansukh L Mandaviya told Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

"Government of India has approved the expressway project from Delhi to Katra via Amritsar under Bharatmala Pariyojna Phase 1.

Accordingly, the consultant for preparation of detailed project report (DPR) of the project has been appointed and contract agreement has been signed," he said, without sharing the name of the entity.

He said the DPR consultant has been given 10 months to prepare the report.

The feasibility study of the project is under progress, the inception report and quality assurance plan have been finalised, he added.