UK court asks India to submit video of Mumbai jail cell; sets September 12 for hearing in Vijay Mallya extradition case

Mallya before entering the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London said that the allegations of money laundering & stealing money are completely false.

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya. (Photo: File/AP)

By Express News Service

Why is fugitive liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya worried about being extradited to India? He fears he may be thrown into a dark cell without sunlight.

Mallya, wanted in India on fraud charges, appeared before the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London where both defence and prosecution presented clarifications on Barrack 12 at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai, where Mallya is to be held post-extradition.

With Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail his probable destination once he is sent back from the UK, the quality of the cell was the point of debate in a UK court on Tuesday.

The Indian side assured that he will be lodged in Barrack 12, which has just six inmates and is clean and hygienic. Mallya’s counsel wasn’t convinced, so the judge asked the Indian authorities to submit a “step-by-step” video of the cell within three weeks.

“I would like a video of Barrack 12, to see where the windows are — shot maybe at mid-day with no artificial lighting,” Judge Emma Arbuthnot said and fixed September 12 to close arguments in the high-profile extradition trial.

The Indian authorities assured “private” and adequate washing and toilet facilities that are regularly cleaned and have western-style functioning flow of water and clean mattress and bedding.

Mallya’s defence team, however, claimed the “government of India assurance cannot be relied upon”. “The photos show natural light flooding into the cell. But our (expert’s) assessment is that it is very difficult to work out where the light was coming from. Whatever the light is, is not natural light.”Since 1993, India has requested the extradition of 131 accused from the UK, but managed to get only one ‘fugitive’ back.

Earlier, Mallya said the allegations of money laundering and stealing money against him are "completely false."

"At the end of the day, the courts will decide," he told reporters outside the court.

The 62-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss, who has been on bail on an extradition warrant since his arrest in April last year, is fighting extradition to India on charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to around Rs 9,000 crores.

At the last hearing in the case on April 27, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had received a boost in the case as Judge Arbuthnot confirmed that the bulk of the evidence submitted by the Indian authorities will be admissible in the case.

The CBI had submitted a detailed set of documents to the UK court, which includes case of conspiracy against former IDBI Bank Deputy Managing Director BK Batra, who was referred to in court as a new "villain" of sorts in the case.

As per the Indian authorities' case of conspiracy, Batra reportedly colluded with Mallya in sanctioning some of the loans to the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines without following due diligence procedures.

In the separate extradition proceedings, if the judge rules in favour of the Indian government, the UK home secretary will have two months to sign Mallya's extradition order.

However, both sides will have the chance to appeal in higher courts in the UK against the Magistrates' Court verdict.

Mallya's defence team, headed by barrister Clare Montgomery, has disputed the fraud allegations and also submitted further written material from UK-based prisons expert Dr Alan Mitchell, challenging some of the photographs of Barrack 12 of Mumbai Central Prison on Arthur Road, where Mallya is to be held if he is extradited from the UK.

The CPS team, led by barrister Mark Summers, dismissed the additional material as an "attempt to criticise" the information provided by the Indian authorities.

The extradition trial, which opened at the London court on December 4 last year, is aimed at laying out a prima facie case of fraud against Mallya, who has been based in the UK since he left India in March 2016.

It also seeks to prove there are no "bars to extradition" and that the tycoon is assured a fair trial in India over his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines' alleged default of over Rs 9,000 crores in loans from a consortium of Indian banks.

The CPS has argued that the evidence they have presented establishes "dishonesty" on the part of the businessman and that there are no bars to him being extradited from the UK to face Indian courts.

Mallya's defence team has deposed a series of expert witnesses to claim he had no "fraudulent" intentions and that he is unlikely to get a fair trial in India.

Last month, after a prolonged period of silence, Mallya had issued a lengthy media statement, labelling the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) charges against him as "untenable and blatantly false".

He has since lost his appeal in the UK's Court of Appeal against a High Court order in favour of 13 Indian banks to recover funds amounting to nearly 1.145 billion pounds.

The High Court order in favour of the State Bank of India (SBI) led consortium had reinforced a worldwide freezing order against Mallya's assets.

It was followed by a related enforcement order last month granting permission to the UK High Court Enforcement Officer to enter Mallya's properties in Hertfordshire, near London, where he is based.

Mallya has since said that he has handed over a full statement of his UK assets to the court and there was no question of use of force to enter his home, Ladywalk, in the village of Tewin in England.

(with PTI inputs)

  • vishal
    Just like the British Jailed and tortured Indian freedom fighters before Indian Independence, now questions a fraudster plea that he will be ill treated in Indian Jail for cheating poor Indians crores of Rupees. The British continue to behave the same way they behaved with Indians before Indian Independence.
    2 days ago reply
