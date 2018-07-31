Vedanta first quarter profit nearly flat at Rs 1,533 crore

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Diversified resources major Vedanta Limited on Tuesday reported a marginal increase in net profit for the first quarter ended June 30 as closure of its copper smelter in Tamil Nadu crimped sales and lower zinc and iron ore output hurt revenues.

Net profit rose 2.13 per cent to Rs 1,533 crore from Rs 1,501 crore a year earlier, the company said in a statement. Revenue from operations increased by 15 per cent to Rs 22,206 crore on the back of better volumes at aluminium and oil and gas business, higher power output at its Punjab subsidiary Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd, currency depreciation and higher global commodity prices.

Notably, revenue from the copper businesses alone plunged 47.4 per cent to Rs 2,797 crore. On whether the company’s closure of Vedanta’s copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi had hit the company, Kuldip Kaura, chief executive officer of Vedanta said that the “copper plant is a small portion of all our operations. More than that, it is affecting its customers as the company supplied over 40 per cent of the copper in India.”

According to chairman Anil Agarwal, the company will suffer a loss of $100 million if the copper facility stays shut for a year.

The oil-to-metals giant has cash and liquid investments of Rs 35,251 crore. The acquisition of debt-laden Electrosteel Steels Ltd under the bankruptcy code added Rs 29,910 crore in net debt for Vedanta during the quarter.

The company also said that execution of about $2.3 billion worth projects are on track. “The projects are advancing well to meet key milestones and we’re confident of the progressive volume uplift in the coming quarters,” Kaura said in a statement.

Additionally, Agarwal’s family trust - Volcan Investments - offered about $1 billion in cash to buy 33.47 per cent non-promoter shares of Vedanta Resources in a deal that values the conglomerate at $3.07 billion. “Under the terms of the offer, Vedanta shareholders will receive $10.89 per share in cash for each Vedanta share,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

Currently, Volcan holds 66.53 per cent of Vedanta. If Volcan succeeds in increasing its stake to 90 per cent or above, it is likely that Vedanta will be de-listed from the London Stock Exchange, making it a private company.