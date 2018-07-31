Home Business

Vedanta first quarter profit nearly flat at Rs 1,533 crore

It had posted net profit of Rs 1,501 crore in the April-June period of 2017-18, Vedanta Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

Published: 31st July 2018 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 03:10 AM   |  A+A-

Logo of Vedanta. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Diversified resources major Vedanta Limited on Tuesday reported a marginal increase in net profit for the first quarter ended June 30 as closure of its copper smelter in Tamil Nadu crimped sales and lower zinc and iron ore output hurt revenues.

Net profit rose 2.13 per cent to Rs 1,533 crore from Rs 1,501 crore a year earlier, the company said in a statement. Revenue from operations increased by 15 per cent to Rs 22,206 crore on the back of better volumes at aluminium and oil and gas business, higher power output at its Punjab subsidiary Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd, currency depreciation and higher global commodity prices.

Notably, revenue from the copper businesses alone plunged 47.4 per cent to Rs 2,797 crore. On whether the company’s closure of Vedanta’s copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi had hit the company, Kuldip Kaura, chief executive officer of Vedanta said that the “copper plant is a small portion of all our operations. More than that, it is affecting its customers as the company supplied over 40 per cent of the copper in India.”

According to chairman Anil Agarwal, the company will suffer a loss of $100 million if the copper facility stays shut for a year.

The oil-to-metals giant has cash and liquid investments of Rs 35,251 crore. The acquisition of debt-laden Electrosteel Steels Ltd under the bankruptcy code added Rs 29,910 crore in net debt for Vedanta during the quarter.

The company also said that execution of about $2.3 billion worth projects are on track. “The projects are advancing well to meet key milestones and we’re confident of the progressive volume uplift in the coming quarters,” Kaura said in a statement.

Additionally, Agarwal’s family trust - Volcan Investments - offered about $1 billion in cash to buy 33.47 per cent non-promoter shares of Vedanta Resources in a deal that values the conglomerate at $3.07 billion. “Under the terms of the offer, Vedanta shareholders will receive $10.89 per share in cash for each Vedanta share,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

Currently, Volcan holds 66.53 per cent of Vedanta. If Volcan succeeds in increasing its stake to 90 per cent or above, it is likely that Vedanta will be de-listed from the London Stock Exchange, making it a private company.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vedanta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century