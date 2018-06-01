Home Business

April GST collections cross Rs 94,000 crore

Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said the number of returns filed for the month of April had also gone up to 62.46 lakh as against 60.47 lakh filed for March.

Published: 01st June 2018 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Revenue collection under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in April crossed Rs 94,000 crore and was higher than the average monthly collection of Rs 89,885 crore during 2017-18, the government said on Friday.

"The total GST collection for May (April revenue collected in May) is Rs 94,016 crore, which is higher compared to an average monthly collection of Rs 89,885 crore of 2017-18," Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said in a tweet.

"This reflects better compliance after the introduction of e-way bills," he added. As per the figures released by the Finance Ministry, out of the Rs 94,016 crore, Rs 15,866 crore was collected as Central GST (CGST) and Rs 21,691 crore as State GST (SGST). Rs 49,120 crore was collected as Integrated GST (IGST) and Rs 7,339 crore as cess.

Adhia said the number of returns filed for the month of April had also gone up to 62.46 lakh as against 60.47 lakh filed for March.

"Though current month's revenue collection is less compared to last month's revenue, still the gross revenue collection in the month of May is much higher than the monthly average of GST collection in the last financial year (Rs 89,885 crore)," an official statement said.

It added that the March revenue figure (collected in April) at Rs 103,459 was higher because of year-end effect.

The Ministry added that Rs 6,696 crore has been released to the states as GST compensation for the month of March.

"Therefore, the total GST compensation released to the states for the FY 2017-18 (beginning July) has been Rs 47,844 crore," it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
GST Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP
North Korea talks moving in right direction: Mike Pompeo
Gallery
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence