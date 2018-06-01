ITC opens 12th hotel in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: ITC Hotels has announced the launch of its new hotel, ITC Kohenur, in Hyderabad.

ITC Kohenur, the 12th in ITC Hotels’ ‘luxury hotel portfolio’, will be open from Friday. The new hotel is located in the Hyderabad’s new business district, Hitech City, overlooking the picturesque Durgam Cheruvu lake. The location is home to several IT companies and is a realty hotspot and IT hub.

“Envisaged as a tribute to the traditions and distinct character of its locale, ITC Kohenur is a testament to the multifaceted rich heritage of the region. Located in the heart of Hyderabad’s new business district, the hotel will offer ‘rare and priceless’ experiences through its super-premium offerings of 271 high technology-enabled rooms, suites and service apartments, six culinary brands reflecting ITC’s tradition of culinary excellence, nine state-of-the-art meeting and convention spaces, Kaya Kalp spa and well-being offerings, complemented by the customary warmth of ITC Hotels. With the soft opening on Friday, the hotel is poised to offer unique and enriching indigenous experiences to its guests. The hotel’s banqueting and convention facilities endeavour to transform Hyderabad into India’s convention capital,” said a release from the firm.

ITC Hotels is one of India’s largest luxury hotel chains offering comprehensive hospitality solutions through more than 100 hotels in over 70 destinations in the country.