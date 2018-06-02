Home Business

FinMin to sweeten Air India deal

Govt mulling to offer airlines’ prime real estate assets to the winning bidder, among others

Published: 02nd June 2018 11:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:After national carrier Air India failed to garner a single bid for buying its stakes, the Finance Ministry is now exploring ways to make it more lucrative for the buyer.“We have not yet given up on it and the plan is on. We are reassessing the bid documents as well as various comments and suggestions. If required, we will rework on the bid and include or exclude clauses to make it more attractive for buyers,” a senior official from Finance Ministry told The Sunday Standard.

The government had offered to sell 76 per cent of Air India, while keeping 24 per cent stake. However, no bidder expressed enthusiasm in buying the national carrier, which has accumulated losses to the tune of Rs 46,805 crore.

According to the bid proposal, buying of Air India stakes required its bidder to take over a debt of Rs 33,392 crore, along with its huge cache of employees, which made it not-so-financially viable, especially when the airlines’ domestic market share has shrunk to 13 per cent.

According to sources in the Finance Ministry, the department is planning to include in the package some of its prime real estate properties too, which were earlier excluded from the deal.“One of the suggestions we received was while all the liability was attached, there were no real estate assets attached to it. Air India has some prime real estate that may be attached to the bid,” the Finance Ministry official said.

The department will soon be meeting with Air India officials and experts to discuss some of the options. Apart from an increasing financial burden on account of operational cost, the failed Air India disinvestment will also impact the disinvestment targets of the Union government, which was expecting to fetch around Rs 10,000 from the sale.

