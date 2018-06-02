Precast bricks, robo sand gain popularity

Deepthi Nandan Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD:As traditional products like sand and bricks are becoming scarce and labour costs are increasing, builders and construction companies are preferring alternative products like mechanised sand (robo sand), precast bricks, prefab walls and others. This growing use of alternative products is not just ensuring convenience for builders but also creating new opportunities for entrepreneurs.

Besides convenience, less time is needed to manufacture these alternative or new building products, thus attracting many construction companies.“River sand is becoming scarce by the day and is also costlier. There are instances when builders and individuals constructing homes are unable to get quality sand in time though they are ready to shell out more. Naturally, they are looking towards mechanised sand to address the shortage of natural sand. As mechanised sand is manufactured in controlled environment, it can be delivered according on schedule.

Another advantage is that according to the prevailing market prices, mechanised sand is cheaper than river sand. The same trend is being witnessed in case of other building materials like bricks, walls and roofs. Though initially there was resistance from builders and people, now they are eagerly adopting alternative building materials,” said C Shekar Reddy, former national president of CREDAI and Chairman of Indian Green Buildings Council, Hyderabad.