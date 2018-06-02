Sensex rises by 302.39 points in week ended June 1, 2018

Home Business

The Bench Mark index of the BSE jumped 302.39 points or 0.87 per cent to settle at 35,227.26 in week under review as a drop in crude prices and a recovery in the rupee-boosted sentiment.

MUMBAI: The Bench Mark index of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) jumped 302.39 points or 0.87 per cent to settle at 35,227.26 in week under review as a drop in crude prices and a recovery in the rupee-boosted sentiment.

However, markets across the globe were volatile due to Italy's political crisis and fresh fears of a global trade war.

NSE Nifty 50 rose 91.05 points or 0.86 per cent to settle at 10,696.20.

The BSE Mid-Cap index fell 51.90 points or 0.33 per cent to settle at 15,852.51.

The BSE Small-Cap fell 172.47 points or 1.01 per cent to settle at 16,978.96.

Trading for the week started on a positive note.

The market rose on May 28, as crude oil prices declined sharply.

BSE Sensex gained 240.61 points to settle at 35,165.48.

Nifty gained 83.50 points at 10,688.65.

The market declined after a volatile session on May 29.

Sensex, lost 216.24 points, to settle at 34,949.24.

Nifty lost 55.35 points at 10,633.30.

Negative global cues dampened sentiment.

Key benchmark indices logged small losses in a highly volatile session of trade on Wednesday, May 30 2018.

Sensex, fell 43.13 points to settle at 34,906.11.

NSE Niftyfell 18.95 points to settle at 10,614.35.

Key equity benchmarks logged strong gains on buying frenzy in index pivotals on Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Sensex, rose 416.27 points to settle at 35,322.38.

Nifty also rose 121.80 points to settle at 10,736.15.

Positive global stocks boosted sentiment.

Key benchmark indices logged modest losses on Friday, June 1, 2018, weighed by data showing manufacturing PMI growth has slowed in May.

Sensex lost 95.12 points to settle at 35,227.26.

The Nifty 50 index lost 39.95 points to settle at 10,696.20.

