Tata Boeing Aerospace Hyderabad facility delivers first AH-64 Apache fuselage

It will be the sole global producer of fuselages for AH-64 Apache helicopters delivered by Boeing to its global customers, including the US Army.

Published: 02nd June 2018 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited unit in Hyderabad | Express Photo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL) announced delivery of the first AH-64 Apache combat helicopter fuselage from its facility in Hyderabad. Delivered ahead of schedule, the fuselage will be transported to Boeing’s AH-64 Apache manufacturing facility in Mesa, Arizona, US, for integration into the final assembly line. This delivery comes within a year of the aerospace joint venture between Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) becoming operational.

“This is a major step forward in the continued commitment of Boeing and TASL in making advanced, high-quality aerostructures in India. Our investments in technology, capability and skilling are clearly paying off, as evident from the quality and speed with which this milestone has been achieved. As we accelerate our efforts, we see this as a major step towards future opportunities to pursue the co-development of integrated systems in aerospace and defence,” said Pratyush Kumar, president, Boeing India.

TBAL’s facility, spread over 14,000-square metre and employs 350 highly skilled workers, was launched in March this year. It will be the sole global producer of fuselages for AH-64 Apache helicopters delivered by Boeing to its global customers, including the US Army. It will also produce secondary structures and vertical spar boxes for the multi-role combat helicopter.

“The timely delivery of the AH-64 Apache helicopter fuselage marks a milestone in our collaborative journey with Boeing. Our partnership reflects a continued commitment to develop aerospace and defence manufacturing ecosystem in India. The delivery of the fuselage within a year of the facility being operational is a huge boost to indigenous manufacturing. It shows our commitment to deliver high-quality products in a short span of time,” said Sukaran Singh, MD & CEO, Tata Advanced Systems. 

