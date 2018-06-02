Home Business

Tata Chemicals quits fertiliser business, sells it to IRC Agrochemicals

The transaction involves transfer of its Haldia plant with production capacity of about 1.2 million tonnes per annum, working capital and product brands, but excludes outstanding subsidy amounts.

Published: 02nd June 2018 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

Tata Chemicals. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Tata Chemicals finally exited from its troubled fertiliser business with the sale of its phosphatic fertiliser business to IRC Agrochemicals, a subsidiary of Indorama Holdings for Rs 872.84 crore.

However, the transaction value is higher than the Rs 375 crore as quoted by the company earlier in November last year.

“This is owing to higher working capital deployed in the business due to seasonal sales requirements and the level of activity in the factory,” the company said in a statement. The consideration includes Rs 572.76 crore cash and letters of credit/bank guarantees.

The transaction involves transfer of its Haldia plant with production capacity of about 1.2 million tonnes per annum, working capital and product brands, but excludes outstanding subsidy amounts.

“Tata Chemicals has sold the phosphatic fertiliser business and the trading business comprising bulk and non-bulk fertilisers by way of slump sale on a going concern,” the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

On completion of the transaction, the divestment business of the company stands transferred to IRC Agrochemicals effective June 1, 2018, it added.

Recently, MD & CEO, R Mukundan, said the company continues to move forward on its strategy to focus on speciality chemicals and consumer food business, while maintaining leadership in inorganic chemicals business.

The company has plans for sustenance capital expenditure of Rs 500 crore for existing industrial chemical business.

“In addition to that, there is also growth capital expenditure for the new businesses — the nutraceutical and HD Silica business, which we are in the process of acquiring. Overall, we expect the capex for this fiscal close to about Rs 800 crore,” Mukundan added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tata Chemicals IRC Agrochemicals Indorama Holdings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP
North Korea talks moving in right direction: Mike Pompeo
Gallery
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence