Rourkela Steel Plant​ sets new performance benchmarks in May 2018

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Continuing the streak of success, several major departments of the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) have set new benchmark in May 2018, improving upon their previous best performances.

The total Hot Metal production from the blast furnaces in the month was all time best at 336822 tonnes, the RSP said in a statement.

Similarly the total crude steel production was the highest ever for any month at 312498 tonnes.

The Steel Melting Shop-II made a major contribution here by making 280688 tonnes of crude steel which is its highest ever performance.

The three Sinter Plants produced 566462 tonnes of sinter which is the best figure since inception.

The Ore Bedding and Blending Plant registered the highest base mix stacking of 633151 tonnes, which is again its best ever performance, it said.

On the techno-economic front too RSP set new benchmark by recording the best ever coke rate of 416 kg per tonne of Hot Metal.

In the first two months of the current fiscal - April-May 2018 - the steel plant registered its best ever performance in Hot Metal (632800 tonnes), crude steel (589749 tonnes) and saleable steel (504630 tonnes), it said.

Subhendra Das, ED (Works), said RSP has occupied the position of the best performing steel plant in SAIL and we have to sustain this with our dedicated and consistent efforts.