Home Business

Rourkela Steel Plant​ sets new performance benchmarks in May 2018

The total Hot Metal production from the blast furnaces in the month was all time best at 336822 tonnes, the RSP said in a statement.

Published: 03rd June 2018 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Continuing the streak of success, several major departments of the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) have set new benchmark in May 2018, improving upon their previous best performances.

The total Hot Metal production from the blast furnaces in the month was all time best at 336822 tonnes, the RSP said in a statement.

Similarly the total crude steel production was the highest ever for any month at 312498 tonnes.

The Steel Melting Shop-II made a major contribution here by making 280688 tonnes of crude steel which is its highest ever performance.

The three Sinter Plants produced 566462 tonnes of sinter which is the best figure since inception.

The Ore Bedding and Blending Plant registered the highest base mix stacking of 633151 tonnes, which is again its best ever performance, it said.

On the techno-economic front too RSP set new benchmark by recording the best ever coke rate of 416 kg per tonne of Hot Metal.

In the first two months of the current fiscal - April-May 2018 - the steel plant registered its best ever performance in Hot Metal (632800 tonnes), crude steel (589749 tonnes) and saleable steel (504630 tonnes), it said.

Subhendra Das, ED (Works), said RSP has occupied the position of the best performing steel plant in SAIL and we have to sustain this with our dedicated and consistent efforts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rourkela Steel Plant​  Steel Melting Shop Sinter Plants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with b
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 