Nifty, Sensex hit over three-week closing high; Reliance Industries gains

By Reuters

Indian shares closed at their highest in more than three weeks on Thursday, with market heavyweights such as Reliance Industries Ltd and ICICI Bank Ltd contributing most to gains.

The broader NSE Nifty ended up 0.78 percent at 10,768.35, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.81 percent higher at 35,463.08.

Reliance Industries posted its sixth straight session of gains to rise 1.7 percent, while ICICI bank snapped a three-day losing streak to end 2.5 percent higher, a day after the Reserve Bank of India raised its policy rate for the first time in over four years.