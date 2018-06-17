Seven men loot 22.59 lakh via bitcoins in Thane

By PTI

THANE: Seven people have been booked for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 22.59 lakhs. The victim, Raghuveer Kulkarni (45), was introduced to a bitcoin investment scheme of a company by one of his friends who promised him good returns.

A case of cheating has been registered at the Khadakpada police station but no arrests have been made so far.

As of February 2017, he had invested Rs 22.59 lakhs. However, the accused, who were associated with the company, did not pay Kulkarni any money and closed down their business and fled, the police said.

Bitcoin is a form of digital currency that is supposed to provide a secure and private alternative to conventional money.

According to the government, bitcoins or such cryptocurrencies are not legal tenders in the country.