Core sector industrial production grew at a faster pace of 6.7 per cent in January compared with 3.4 per cent growth in the year-ago period, government data released on Wednesday showed. According to the commerce ministry, the growth was driven by robust performance of cement, steel and coal sectors. The eight core infrastructure sectors — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity — had grown 4.2 per cent in December and 7.4 per cent in November this financial year.

The growth in January was led by an impressive 20.7 per cent uptick in cement output compared with 13.3 per cent contraction in the year-ago period. Cement has a weight of 5.37 per cent in index of industrial production (IIP).

Likewise, petroleum refinery production, which has a weight of 28.04 per cent in IIP, was up 11 per cent in January against a flat output in the year-ago month.

Among other sectors that showcased stellar growth during the month include electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent), which grew at an accelerated growth of 8.2 per cent in January 2018 against 5.2 per cent in the same month in 2017.

Coal sector output improved by 3 per cent and steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) by 3.7 per cent in January 2018. However, crude oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) dropped 3.2 per cent, fertilisers by 1.6 per cent and natural gas by one per cent in the month under review.

Growth in the eight core sector industries, which carry 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the IIP, grew at a cumulative 4.3 per cent in April-January 2017-18, the data showed.

Cumulatively, the growth in the eight core sectors during April-January this fiscal slowed to 4.3 per cent compared to 5.1 per cent in the same period in the previous financial year.

The growth in key sectors will have implications for the IIP as these eight segments account for 41 per cent of the total factory output.