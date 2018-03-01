NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry today released the overall data of the Eight Core Industries which depicts a growth of 6 percent in January, 2018.

The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), which are, coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilizers, steel, cement and electricity.

The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stands at 133.1 in January, 2018, which was 6.7 per cent higher as compared to the index of January, 2017.

Its cumulative growth during April, 2017 to January, 2018 was 4.3 per cent.

The summary of the index of eight core industries (base: 2011-12) is as follows:

1. Coal: Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) increased by 3.0 per cent in January, 2018 over January, 2017. Its cumulative index increased by 1.5 per cent during April to January, 2017-18 over corresponding period of the previous year.

2. Crude Oil: Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 3.2 per cent in January, 2018 over January, 2017. Its cumulative index declined by 0.7 per cent during April to January, 2017-18 over the corresponding period of previous year.

3. Natural Gas: The Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) declined by 1.0 per cent in January, 2018 over January, 2017. Its cumulative index increased by 3.5 per cent during April to January, 2017-18 over the corresponding period of previous year.

4. Refinery Products: Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) increased by 11.0 per cent in January, 2018 over January, 2017. Its cumulative index increased by 4.7 per cent during April to January, 2017-18 over the corresponding period of previous year.

5. Fertilizers: Fertilizers production (weight: 2.63 per cent) declined by 1.6 per cent in January, 2018 over January, 2017. Its cumulative index declined by 0.7 per cent during April to January, 2017-18 over the corresponding period of previous year.

6. Steel: Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) increased by 3.7 per cent in January, 2018 over January, 2017. Its cumulative index increased by 6.4 per cent during April to January, 2017-18 over the corresponding period of previous year.

7. Cement: Cement production (weight: 5.37 per cent) increased by 20.7 per cent in January, 2018 over January, 2017. Its cumulative index increased by 4.4 per cent during April to January, 2017-18 over the corresponding period of previous year.

8. Electricity: Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent) increased by 8.2 per cent in January, 2018 over January, 2017. Its cumulative index increased by 5.4 per cent during April to January, 2017-18 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Release of the index for February, 2018 will be on April 2, 2018.