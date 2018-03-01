NEW DELHI: India’s foreign exchange earnings (FEEs) for the month of January 2018, saw a 9.9 percent growth compared to that of the same period last year.

As per data released by the Ministry of Tourism, the FEEs through tourism during the month of January 2018 were Rs. 17,725 crore as compared to Rs. 16,135 crore in January 2017 and Rs. 13,671 crore in January 2016.

Meanwhile, in terms of the US Dollar, the growth rate in FEEs was ascertained to be 17.6 percent compared to 16.6 percent in January last year, over the same period in 2016.

On a related note, the Ministry of Tourism estimates monthly FEEs through Tourism in India, both in Rupee and Dollar terms based on the credit data of Travel Head from Balance of Payments of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).