India’s manufacturing sector activity fell to a four-month low in February as factory output and new business orders grew at a slower pace, according to a monthly survey. The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell to 52.1 in February from 52.4 in January, indicating a modest improvement in operating conditions. While the index showed a month-on-month fall, it was still above the 50-point threshold, which separates contraction from expansion. A reading above 50 indicates economic expansion, while one below 50 points toward contraction.

“It was promising to see that India’s manufacturing sector remained in growth territory, as the impact of July’s goods and services tax [hike] continues to dissipate,” said Aashna Dodhia, economist at IHS Markit which compiles the survey. “The expansion was primarily driven by a marked rise in manufacturing production, whilst there were reports of improved underlying demand, with domestic and external sources driving new business gains,” Dodhia added.

According to the Nikkei report, manufacturing operating conditions improved for the seventh straight month in February. “The overall upturn was driven by increasing output and new orders, but both registered at slightly slower growth rates,” it noted.

In response to greater production requirements, firms raised their staffing levels during February, it added. On the prices front, the survey said that cost inflation accelerated to the sharpest level since February 2017, adding to expectations that inflationary risks will continue over the coming months.

“Total new orders rose for the fourth successive month during February. Companies that registered higher new orders reported on improved underlying demand. The rate of growth was modest and the lowest in the current upturn. At the same time, new export orders rose for the fourth consecutive month in February. Despite softening from January’s 16-month high, the rate of expansion was marked overall,“ it said.