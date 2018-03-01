NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reviewed the progress of several projects and the implementation of government schemes through PRAGATI - the ICT-based, multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation.

Modi chaired his 24th interaction through PRAGATI, during which reconstruction work at Kedarnath in Uttarakhand was among the projects reviewed.

"The first 23 meetings of PRAGATI have seen a cumulative review of 208 projects with a total investment of Rs 9.46 lakh crore. Resolution of public grievances has also been reviewed in 17 sectors," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

"In the 24th meeting on Wednesday, the Prime Minister reviewed the progress of the Kedarnath reconstruction work. The state government presented the progress in work through drone imagery," it added.

The Prime Minister also reviewed the progress towards handling and resolution of grievances related to Delhi Police. He stressed on the importance of improving the quality of disposal of grievances, read the PMO statement.

"The Prime Minister reviewed the progress of 10 infrastructure projects in railway, road, power, petroleum and coal sectors, spread over several states, including Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala," it added.

These projects are worth over Rs 40,000 crore.

The statement said Modi also reviewed the progress in the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Matri Vandana Yojana.

