NEW DELHI: Rangarajan Raghavan has been appointed as a Director and the new Managing Director (MD) of the HCL Infosystems as Premkumar Seshadri has resigned from the post of Executive Vice-Chairman and MD, the company said on Thursday.



The company's board, in a meeting on Thursday, approved Seshadri's resignation effective close of business hours on March 31 2018, a statement said.



Raghavan's current role is President - Project and Services in HCL Infosystems and he is responsible for Enterprise Services across India, Singapore and Middle East and also System Integration Projects.



Raghavan started his career with HCL in 1978 and since then has been with the organisation.



In his journey of four decades, he has been associated with almost all the HCL group companies, the statement added.