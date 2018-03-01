The logo of Punjab National Bank is seen outside of a branch of the bank. (Photo | Reuters)

NEW DELHI: Denying reports that RBI has not conducted any audit at PNB's Brady House branch in Mumbai, the state-run lender today said RBI conducts risk-based supervision of the bank on an annual basis.

Diamantaire Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are alleged to have colluded with officers of the branch to fraudulently obtain guarantees for availing loans from overseas branches of Indian banks.

"It may be clarified that RBI does risk-based supervision of the bank on an annual basis," PNB said in a statement.

The bank has been scammed to the tune of Rs 12,700 crore by Modi and associates.