NEW DELHI: French automaker Renault on Thursday announced a large scale price cut on its popular sports utility vehicle (SUV) model Duster for the Indian market, with localisation levels rising sharply. The new prices, which will go into effect immediately, will be up to Rs 1 lakh cheaper than earlier and the top priced diesel variant will now cost Rs 12.79 lakh against Rs 13.76 lakh.

Renault has been focused on sharply ramping up its localisation levels over the last few years, with company officials repeatedly highlighting localisation as a priority. In October last year, Sawhney had pointed out that localisation levels for Duster had crossed 80 per cent.

“Renault had one of the highest localization done on KWID with 98% at the time of launch. We are happy to pass on the benefits to the new Duster customers making it more attractive across the range enabled by our aggressive localisation strategy on Duster as well,” Renault India Operations Country CEO and Managing Director Sumit Sawhney said.

According to the firm, the entire Duster range has seen prices cut by Rs 29,746 to Rs 1,00,761, depending on the variant and trim. The price of the petrol-powered Duster range now starts at Rs 7.95 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 9.95 lakh. This range was priced between Rs 8.5 -10.24 lakh before the price cut. Diesel trims meanwhile will be priced between Rs 8.95 lakh for the entry level model and Rs 12.79 lakh for the fully loaded version.