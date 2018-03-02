MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed an FIR against former Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of United Bank of India Archana Bhargava on charges of amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 3.6 crore.

Bhargava allegedly amassed the assets between 2004 and 2014, when she was working with various banks.

She became a Deputy General Manager of Punjab National Bank in 2004 and General Manager in 2008.

Bhargava also worked with the Canara Bank and the United Bank of India.

A case was also registered against Bhargava by the central investigating agency in 2016 for alleged corruption.