HYDERABAD: Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL), a joint venture between Boeing Company and Tata Advanced Systems, inaugurated its facility to produce fuselages for the AH-64 Apache helicopter in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The facility, which is seen as a key achievement in India’s journey towards ‘Making in India’ in aerospace and defence sectors, will be the sole global producer of fuselages -- the main body of the aircraft -- for AH-64 Apache helicopter delivered by Boeing to its global customers, including the US Army.

Speaking on the occasion, defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “We want the defence industry to not just manufacture for India but also export. I appreciate Tata for aligning itself to be part of global value chain in such high-end technology based industry.”

Spread over 14,000 sq mts, the facility employs 350 highly skilled workers. It will also produce secondary structures and vertical spar boxes of this multi-role combat helicopter. The delivery of the first fuselage from this facility is expected in 2018.

Pratyush Kumar, president, Boeing India, said TBAL is just the beginning of Boeing’s partnership with India. “As we progress, we see this as a major step towards future opportunities to pursue co-development of integrated systems in aerospace and defence in India,” he said.

Commenting on the new facility, Banmali Agrawala, president - infrastructure, defence and aerospace at

Tata Sons, said Tata is a significant player in the global aerospace market focused on leveraging opportunities in global markets and reducing India’s reliance on imports in defence-related requirements.

TBAL is Boeing’s first equity JV in India. Construction of the manufacturing facility began in 2016 and was completed on schedule. Besides partnering on manufacturing front, Boeing and TASL have also developed highly skilled aerospace talent for the facility.

More than 2,300 Boeing-made Apache helicopters are operated around the world. The US Army Apache fleet alone has accumulated more than 4.3 million flight hours as of January 2018.