NEW DELHI: While most passenger vehicle (PV) manufacturers reported positive sales growth in February, the two-wheeler segment performed even better. Hero MotoCorp, the leading two-wheeler maker reported a 20 per cent increase in sales at 6,29,597 units in February 2018 against 5,24,766 units in the year-ago period. Likewise, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India’s February sales rose 32 per cent to 5,19,735 units from 3,93,642 units a year ago.

Y S Guleria, SVP marketing and sales, said, “Honda created a new record of adding over one million incremental customers and exports too have breached the three lakh-mark in less than one fiscal.”

Chennai-based TVS Motor reported a 37 per cent growth in total sales at 2,90,673 units in February. Bajaj Auto reported 23 per cent jump in its motorcycle sales at 1,75,489 units while its total sales increased by 31 per cent jump at 3,57,883 units in February 2018. Royal Enfield, the bullet bike maker, reported a 25 per cent growth in total sales at 73,077 units in February.

Experts say the impact of demonetisation and the hurdles industry faced while shifting to GST regime have abated. “Demand for two-wheelers in rural areas has added the much-needed volume. The trend is likely to continue in the coming months,” an auto expert said. Suzuki Motorcycle India also clocked 37.2 per cent annual growth in February.

In the PV segment, except for Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) and Tata Motors, none of the major players reported double-digit figure. Maruti Suzuki reported a 15 per cent increase in total sales at 149,824 units in February, while overall sales of Hyundai India, the second largest player, rose marginally by 5.1 per cent in February. The company sold 44,505 vehicles in the domestic market in the last month.

“The number of new PV launches has declined in recent years as companies are gearing up for BS-VI and electric vehicle transmission. Tata and Maruti have more new options than others, hence they continue to see positive demand for their cars,” the expert said.

Tata Motors reported 45 per cent growth in PV sales at 17,771 units in February on the back of increasing demand of the Tiago and Tigor along with the Nexon and Hexa gaining traction. Mahindra & Mahindra managed to do a decent show in February by selling 22,389 PV units, up 8 per cent. Ford India reported 0.25 per cent decline in its total at 23,965 units in February.

‘EVs to disrupt Indian auto market’

Electric vehicles (EVs) will drive significant behavioural changes in the Indian market and its increasing adoption will lead to new business models, says a new report by Feedback Business Consulting Services. It says personal cars are increasingly used for point-to-point travel and for a limited range of kilometres, making EVs suitable. The survey in more than 20 cities said around 75 per cent respondents travel less than 1,000 km a month in cars and most of this travel is point-to-point