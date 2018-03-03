Steel demand within India has risen 5.2 per cent in the first nine months of FY18, driven by robust order flow from the automobile industry as well as recovery in the construction and capital goods sectors, says ICRA. The ratings agency expects domestic consumption growth to be favourable in the backdrop of the government’s thrust on infrastructure, particularly in affordable housing and power transmission segments, which is a positive for the industry.

“A combination of favourable factors like domestic demand rise in domestic and international markets and lower growth in imports would help the sector in the days forward,” ICRA said in a statement. In a sample study of 22 large and mid-sized steel companies accounting for about 60 per cent of present internal capacity of the industry, ICRA found that operating margins in the third quarter of the current fiscal had increased along with better interest cost coverage.

The resolution process under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code for five steel companies, accounting for 17 per cent of installed capacity, had also seen participation from both domestic and international entities, it noted.