MUMBAI: Fifteen months after the government rolled out the slapdash currency reform invalidating all high-value notes, currency with public breached pre-demonetisation levels last month. Total currency in circulation, however, is at a kissing distance from the levels last seen in November 2016. Latest RBI data released on Friday shows that currency with public stood at Rs 17.06 lakh crore as on February 18 as against Rs 17.01 lakh crore seen on October 28, 2016.

Currency with the public excludes cash with banks, while currency in circulation includes notes in circulation, rupee and small coins, and deposits with commercial banks in current and savings accounts. As on February 23, total currency in circulation was Rs 17.82 lakh crore, or 99.17 per cent of pre-note ban levels of Rs 17.97 lakh crore.

The central bank has been pumping money into the system with an average increase of 0.6 per cent every week over the past eight weeks. By this yardstick, in all likelihood, total currency in circulation may well cross past pre-demo figures by next week (the data will be made public with a oneweek lag). As on February 16, notes in circulation stood at Rs 17.52 lakh crore, while the RBI held a mere Rs 19 crore notes at banking departments.

It means, the central bank is maintaining negligible inventory and has been pumping in money into circulation much of what is being printed. What’s unclear, however, is the proportion of high-denomination notes, which constituted 86.4 per cent of total currency in circulation in November 2016. The cash purge saw Rs 1,000 notes completely withdrawn from the system, while two new denominations -- Rs 2,000 and Rs 200 notes -- were introduced.

While Rs 2,000 notes comprised over 50 per cent of total currency in circulation as of March 2017, its composition will reduce as RBI settles down on the right currency mix including Rs 500, Rs 200, Rs 100 and Rs 50 notes. Sources earlier confirmed to Express that Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 notes comprise the bulk of total banknotes, while small denominations account for less than 10 per cent. According to RBI’s annual report, 98.96 per cent of notes (by value) that were invalidated returned to the system.