Even as US President Donald Trump has raised the bogey of trade war with virtually every country in the world, America has initiated a countervailing duty investigation against import of a specialised kind of plastic - polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) resin - from India. According to reports, the US Department of Commerce will determine whether Indian producers of PTFE resin are receiving unfair government subsidies.

“The Department will act swiftly while ensuring a full and fair assessment of the facts,” US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross was quoted as saying. “The Trump administration is committed to the enforcement of America’s trade laws that ensure US businesses and workers have a fair chance to compete.”

According to Ross, exporters of PTFE resin from India to the US received countervailable subsidies of 3.9 per cent. As a result, the Commerce Department will instruct US Customs and Border Protection to collect cash deposits from importers of PTFE resin based on these preliminary rates. In 2016, imports of PTFE resin from India were valued at an estimated $14.3 million.

In its investigation at the complaint of Chemours Company FC LLC, the Commerce Department calculated a preliminary subsidy rate of 3.9 per cent for the sole mandatory respondent, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited. This subsidy rate also applies to all other Indian producers and exporters. The Commerce Department is scheduled to announce its final determination on May 15.