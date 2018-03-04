NEW DELHI: If Donald Trump’s latest tariff announcements from the White House pull the global economy into a trade war, Indian exports will take a beating. Not so much overall growth.On Thursday, US President Donald Trump set off a global market sell off when he announced new steel (25 per cent) and aluminium (10 per cent) import tariffs. The move was met by immediate resistance from the European Union, Canada, Brazil and China, all warning against the move. The EU and Canada, the top two steel suppliers to the US, have retorted with promises of similar retaliation.

For India, the immediate effects of this trans-atlantic spat are likely to be negligible. Its export exposure to the US is low and it has good trade relations with both the North American and European regions. An isolated trade war could be positive in the short term, if it diverts trade India’s way.However, exporters are rightly worried about the possibility of a free-for-all. “If more countries begin imposing protectionist measures, then we can see even emerging economies join the fray. That will be quite troublesome for all of us,” notes Ajay Sahai, president, Federation of Indian Export Organisations.

India has historically benefitted from periods of high global trade, perhaps because of the nature of things it exports. “We mostly supply products that are not very necessary for a country to import. When the economies are doing well, it’s fine. But when they’re not or tariffs barriers become high, garments and gems and jewellery are not priorities,” Sahai observes.If exporters’ fears come true, the development will come at a difficult time. The export segment’s working capital cycle has already gone for a toss due to anemic refunds under the GST regime and a global marketplace with high barriers would stifle export growth further.

The news on effect on general growth prospects is a little better, however. “The impact will be more at the margins,” points out Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, CARE Ratings. “We are not really an export-oriented economy, so the growth is basically domestic. If protectionist measures materialise, our exports will definitely get affected, but they will not really affect our growth prospects.”Soumya Kanti Ghosh, chief economic adviser at State Bank of India, adds that the current fears of a trade war have been sparked because of a change in the nature of discussion, too.

“There were instances of trade barriers earlier too, and our exports have had to deal with them. Then they were implicitly talked about and now they are explicitly talked about.”A trade war, while having a “marginal” impact on India’s growth, will still change the trade landscape. “Higher barriers and checks in North America and Europe have already seen us turn to south-south trade. This trade will increase in stature. We can deal with a trade war by diversifying out exports too,” Ghosh said.