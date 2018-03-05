MUMBAI: Negative global cues -- on the prospect of trade wars -- pulled the key indices of the Indian equity market lower on Monday.



According to market observers, heavy selling pressure was witnessed in metals, oil and gas, auto, capital goods and banking stocks.



Consequently, the barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE closed the day's trade at 33,746.78 points -- down 300.16 points, or 0.88 per cent, from its previous close of 34,046.94 points.



Similarly, the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) edged-lower on Monday. It closed lower by 99.50 points, or 0.95 per cent, to close at 10,358.85 points.



In the intra-day trade, the S&P BSE Sensex touched a high of 34,034.28 points and a low of 33,653.41 points.