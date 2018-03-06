NEW DELHI:IN a sign of shifting global oil markets, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has predicted that Asia’s economic powerhouses India and China will both overtake the United States as the world’s top oil importers by 2020.

Making the forecast in its new Oil sector outlook report ‘Oil 2018’, the IEA observed that “global oil trade routes are moving East, as China and India replace the United States as top oil importers”. According to the agency, the next five years will see the US surrender the title of the world’s biggest oil importer to China and India. In fact, Asia’s oil imports are expected to grow by 3.5 million barrels a day through 2023, primarily due to Asian economies like China starting to refine more crude oil at local refineries.

However, while the US will stop being the world’s largest oil-guzzler, it will take over as one of the largest players on the supply side. The IEA predicts crude oil production growth from the US, Brazil, Canada and Norway alone will keep the world well supplied through 2020, producing more than global demand.Over the next three years, gains from the US are expected to take care of 80 per cent of the global demand growth, with Canada, Brazil and Norway well able to cover the rest.

The situation post-2020 is a bit murkier, with the agency stating major increases in investment is needed to keep supply growing at a rate commensurate with demand.The 2023 forecast sees oil demand increasing by 6.9 million barrels per day (mbd) to 104.7 mbd, primarily driven by reviving economic growth in Asia and a steadily rising petrochemical industry in the US.

However, the output is expected to grow by only 6.4 mbd to reach 107 mbd by 2023. “Unless there is a change to the fundamentals, the effective global spare capacity cushion will fall to only 2.2 per cent of demand by 2023, the lowest number since 2007,” the IEA stated.