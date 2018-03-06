NEW DELHI:Mozambique on Monday gave its nod to a plan submitted by ONGC Videsh, Oil India Ltd (OIL) and Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) for the development of the Golfinho-Atum natural gas field.

Jointly, the three firms hold 30 per cent participating interest in the Golfinho-Atum field in the Rovuma Area 1 offshore block. The partners plan to turn the gas into LNG for exports.

The Area 1 block is estimated to hold recoverable gas resources of about 75 trillion cubic feet — more than the combined resources of all the gas fields in India.“The approval of the Development Plan is the culmination of several years of progress on technical and commercial aspects of the development,” OIL said in a press release. But, it didn’t divulge the total investment planned for the project.The project will also supply about 100 million cubic feet of natural gas per day for domestic sales in Mozambique.