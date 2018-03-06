MUMBAI: Key Indian equity indices opened on a higher note on Tuesday.

The wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded higher by 61.65 points or 0.60 per cent at 10,420.50 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 34,047.43 points, traded at 33,942.54 points (9.17 a.m.) -- up 195.76 points or 0.58 per cent -- from its previous session's close.

The Sensex has so far touched a high of 34,060.13 points and a low of 33,950.51 points during the intra-day trade.

The BSE market breadth was bullish with 357 advances and 95 declines.

