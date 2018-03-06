Key Indian equity indices open in green
By IANS | Published: 06th March 2018 09:42 AM |
Last Updated: 06th March 2018 09:42 AM | A+A A- |
MUMBAI: Key Indian equity indices opened on a higher note on Tuesday.
The wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded higher by 61.65 points or 0.60 per cent at 10,420.50 points.
The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 34,047.43 points, traded at 33,942.54 points (9.17 a.m.) -- up 195.76 points or 0.58 per cent -- from its previous session's close.
The Sensex has so far touched a high of 34,060.13 points and a low of 33,950.51 points during the intra-day trade.
The BSE market breadth was bullish with 357 advances and 95 declines.