MUMBAI: Key Indian stock market indices were trading higher on Tuesday afternoon following Asian cues.



The wider 50-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was trading 38.10 points or 0.37 percent higher at 10,396.95 points.



The Sensex of the BSE, which opened at 34,047.43 points, was trading at 33,834.85 points (at 01.29 p.m.) in the afternoon session, higher 88.07 points or 0.26 percent from the previous day's close at 33,746.78 points.



The Sensex touched a high of 34,060.13 points and a low of 33,787.82 points in the trade so far.



"Indian equity markets edged up following Asian cues for trade today," said Dhruv Desai, Director and Chief Operating Officer of Tradebulls.



Good buying was observed in consumer durables, metal and oil and gas sectors.

