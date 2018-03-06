NEW DELHI: The government today said non-availability of sufficient charging infrastructure and absence of lithium battery technology is hampering promotion of the electric vehicles in the country.

Under the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan 2020, there is an ambitious target to achieve 6-7 million sales of hybrid and electric vehicles by the year 2020.

As part of the plan, the government notified FAME India scheme in March 2015 to promote electric and hybrid vehicles (EVs) in the country.

"Based on the experience gained in the phase-1 of FAME scheme, it has been observed that non-availability of sufficient charging infrastructure and absence of lithium battery technology in the country are the main impediments for smooth roll out, with the expected outcome, of this scheme," Minister of State for heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Babul Supriyo said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

He said technology in other critical areas such as motors, controllers are also yet to be fully developed.

"This adds to costs and makes price of the vehicles uncompetitive," he added.

At present, phase-1 of the FAME scheme is underway, which was originally for a period of two years from April 2015 to March 2017 and has now been extended till March 31 this year.

The scheme offers sops on electric and hybrid vehicles for bikes and cars, thereby lowering their price.

With an aim to promote eco-friendly vehicles, the government had launched the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME-India) scheme in 2015.

The scheme is aimed at incentivising all vehicle segments, including two-wheelers, three wheeler auto, passenger four-wheeler vehicle, light commercial vehicles and buses.

The scheme covers hybrid and electric technologies like a strong hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicles.