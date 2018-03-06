MUMBAI: In order to manage additional liquidity demand in the closing quarter of this financial year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will infuse about Rs 1 lakh crore into the banking system through special auctions this month.

“After reviewing the current and evolving liquidity conditions in the banking system, it has been decided to conduct additional variable rate repo operations for longer tenors to provide additional liquidity support to the banks during March 2018,” the RBI said in a statement issued on Monday.

According to the central bank, it will conduct four variable rate Term Repo auctions in March 2018. These auctions will be conducted in addition to the regular 14-day variable rate Term Repo auctions and will be held every Tuesday, starting from March 6, between 10:00 am to 10:30 am. The amount in each auction would be Rs 25,000 crore.

On February 15, the RBI had said while the system liquidity was currently in surplus, it was moving steadily towards neutrality.

“With a view to address any additional demand for liquidity on account of increase in currency in circulation and advance tax payments by corporates and to provide flexibility to the banking system in its liquidity management towards March-end, the Reserve Bank of India stands ready to inject adequate additional liquidity using a combination of appropriate instruments, while continuing with its normal Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) operations,” the RBI had said in the statement.

As a special case, standalone primary dealers will be allowed to participate, along with other eligible participants in the last regular term-repo auction of the current fiscal. The date for the last auction will be

March 28.

According to the experts, as this is last tranche for 2017-18, and the quantum of money going into government coffers will be considerably higher than in the previous three quarters.

In this context, the additional resources into the system will tackle the high outgo on account of tax payments to the government and thus will give respite to the market. This move by the central bank will also prevent any sharp rise in short-term interest rates.