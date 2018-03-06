NEW DELHI: Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia today said it has appointed Sanjay Goel as the President of Global Services and member of its Group Leadership Team (GLT) with effect from April 1.

Igor Leprince, who previously held the Global Services position, will support Goel during a transition period.

Leprince is leaving Nokia to pursue opportunities outside the company.

Goel will report to Nokia President and CEO Rajeev Suri, Nokia said in a statement.

Post April 1, Nokia's GLT will consist of Rajeev Suri, Basil Alwan, Hans-Juergen Bill, Kathrin Buvac, Ashish Chowdhary, Joerg Erlemeier, Barry French, Sanjay Goel, Bhaskar Gorti, Federico Guillén, Gregory Lee, Kristian Pullola, Marc Rouanne, Maria Varsellona and Marcus Weldon.

Goel was most recently the head of Global Services Sales and has held various roles over the last ten years at Nokia.

Google expands Areo to Pune Tech giant Google today said it is expanding 'Areo', its standalone app built specifically for India, for users in Pune.

Areo allows users to compare prices, read reviews and complete their order from the app.

Currently, Areo offers services from over 14 partners including Faasos, Foodpanda, Freshmenu, Box8, Scootsy, Holachef, UrbanClap, Zimmber, HouseJoy, Timesavers, and Mr Right.

Areo was first launched in April last year in Bengaluru and Mumbai, and has since been expanded to Gurgaon and Delhi.

"We are energised by India's on-demand services ecosystem and excited to work with so many partners integrated on Areo. We hope to continue to delight our users, and deliver more value to our partners as we expand to more cities and offer more services in India," Areo Product Manager Lilian Zia said.

Coursera launches 6 new Masters, Bachelors programmes in India Online education platform Coursera today said it has develops six new online degree courses with top universities like University of London, Imperial College London and Arizona State University.

With this, the the number of programmes offered by Coursera on its platform increases to ten, Coursera said in a statement.

"We are realising that the vast reach of MOOCs makes them a powerful gateway to degrees. We are working with our university partners to build degrees on top of our open online learning platform that are high quality, modular, affordable, and scalable," Coursera CEO Jeff Maggioncalda said.