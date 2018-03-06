NEW DELHI: Indian stock markets continued to extend their losses on Monday, with the benchmark Sensex falling by 300 points to a near two-week low to close trading at 33,746.78 points. The 50-scrip NSE Nifty too cracked below the 10,400-mark, hitting a low of 10,323.90, before finishing down by 99.50 points at 10,358.85.

A major driver for the Monday’s performance was US president Donald Trump’s new import tariff announcements for steel and aluminium last week, which saw global markets take a beating through Friday.While Indian bourses were closed on Friday on account of Holi, both Sensex and Nifty reacted negatively to the news on Monday, mirroring their global peers. According to market analysts, Indian investors have been spooked by the possibility of a trade war, even though the immediate impact from Trump’s new tariffs are likely to be negligible for India.

“Global headwinds on account of the US government’s plans to impose tariffs on imported metals affected the domestic market. The metal index lost sheen while strength in rupee supported the market to recoup some losses towards close,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd, going on to observe that the late recovery was not broad based. “Mid and small cap (stocks) continue to under-perform due to expensive valuation.”

Investors’ sentiments were dampened further by the release of a monthly survey showing India’s services sector growth contracting to a six-month low in February, as low demand affected new work orders.

Meanwhile, Asian stock markets also extended their Friday losses with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finishing 2.28 per cent lower, while Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.66 per cent.