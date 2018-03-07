NEW DELHI:Telecom service provider Bharti Airtel on Tuesday announced an agreement with global cloud service provider Gulf Bridge International (GBI) to acquire the India leg of GBI’s India-Middle

East-Europe submarine cable system.

“Under the agreement, Airtel will acquire the ownership of the India leg of GBI’s India-Middle East-Europe submarine cable,” Airtel said in a statement. The value of the transaction, however, remains disclosed.

As part of the agreement, Airtel will also pick up a significant capacity on Middle East-Europe leg of GBI’s cable system. The two firm have also agreed to formulate joint Go to Market strategies and leverage the footprint of their respective global networks to serve global customers.