NEW DELHI:Following the duty imposed by the US government on steel and aluminium products, Commerce Ministry is taking stock of protectionist measures by the US and all its major export markets and will also review India’s widening trade deficit.

“There is a policy shift in the US, European Union and other emerging economies towards protectionism. In this context it is important to assess its impact on India’s foreign trade and to frame the policies accordingly,” said a senior official from Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The DGFT, which works under the aegis of the Commerce Ministry, is responsible for the export and import related matters. It raised concerns after the US President Donald Trump’s apparent decision to impose 10 per cent tax on imported aluminium and 25 per cent tax on imported steel.

Even when US is not a major market for India for steel exports and accounts for only 5 per cent of its total exports, the DGFT fears that the protectionist stand may spill over to other sectors as well. The exports of finished steel from India dropped by more than 30 per cent to 0.616 million tonnes during January this year as compared to same month a year ago, according to the Ministry of Steel’s Joint Plant Committee.

The country’s finished steel export stood at 0.890 million tonnes during the month of January 2017. The ministry had set the target that steel exports of should make up for around 6-7 per cent of country’s overall steel production in the coming few years.

“The ministry will also discuss items which are being dumped by China and other Asian markets and will take all the measures to protect local manufacturing,” the official added.